Shoes for Scholars | 9/10/25

Shoes for Scholars hosts its inaugural 5K at Town Square to empower students through education and community.
Smarts’N Strides 5K Brings Fun and Support for Local Students
Posted

Shoes for Scholars, a nonprofit supporting middle school students in grades 6–8, is kicking off its first-ever Smarts’N Strides 5K Fun Run and Walk on Saturday, September 20, at Town Square. The event runs from 7 to 10 AM, starting with orange juice and bacon courtesy of Lazy Dog, the race at 8 AM, and sweet finishes like Pinkbox Donuts for every participant. Runners, walkers, and even dog-walkers are welcome to join the fun.

More than just a race, the morning will feature a family resource fair with vendors, face painting, and experiences like Discovery Children’s Center and Discovering King Tut’s Tomb. Shoes for Scholars helps underserved students succeed by rewarding them with brand-name shoes for academic and attendance achievements. Every step taken at Smarts’N Strides helps empower kids with confidence, community, and opportunity.

