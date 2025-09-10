Shoes for Scholars | 9/10/25

Shoes for Scholars, a nonprofit supporting middle school students in grades 6–8, is kicking off its first-ever Smarts’N Strides 5K Fun Run and Walk on Saturday, September 20, at Town Square. The event runs from 7 to 10 AM, starting with orange juice and bacon courtesy of Lazy Dog, the race at 8 AM, and sweet finishes like Pinkbox Donuts for every participant. Runners, walkers, and even dog-walkers are welcome to join the fun.

More than just a race, the morning will feature a family resource fair with vendors, face painting, and experiences like Discovery Children’s Center and Discovering King Tut’s Tomb. Shoes for Scholars helps underserved students succeed by rewarding them with brand-name shoes for academic and attendance achievements. Every step taken at Smarts’N Strides helps empower kids with confidence, community, and opportunity.

