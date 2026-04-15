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Shoes for Scholars | 4/15/26

Shoes for Scholars teams up with artist Pretty Done to reward hardworking students with custom-designed sneakers.
Shoes for Scholars Rewards Students with Custom Sneaker Celebration
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Founder and CEO May Kane and artist Adam Rellah are celebrating student achievement through a creative partnership between Shoes for Scholars and Pretty Done. At Cram Middle School, 8th graders who logged the most study hours are being rewarded not just with new shoes—but with the chance to design their own custom kicks. Working with Pretty Done, students use Canva to create original designs that are then printed onto white canvas sneakers.

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