Shine A Light Foundation | 10/14/25

The Shine A Light Foundation is teaming up with the Helms Helps Foundation to launch a $20,000 match grant this October, giving donors the power to double their impact. Every dollar contributed supports programs helping individuals transition from homelessness and substance use disorder to stability and self-sufficiency. Currently serving over 300 active clients across Southern Nevada with a 70% retention rate, Shine A Light ensures that 92 cents of every dollar goes directly back into programming and community partnerships. With each donation matched, the potential to transform lives is greater than ever. Viewers are encouraged to participate this month and help expand the reach of these critical programs.

