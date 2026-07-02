She’s Got Time | 7/2/26

She’s Got Time is back in Las Vegas for its annual Women in Sports Summit, a growing platform designed to empower women building careers across sports, entertainment, and related industries.

Founded by former WNBA star and executive Swin Cash, the organization has become a powerful ecosystem for mentorship, networking, and professional growth.

This year’s summit, taking place during NBA Summer League, brings together athletes, executives, creatives, and leaders for workshops, panels, and meaningful conversations centered on leadership, equity, and opportunity.

Swin Cash joined us in the studio to talk about the mission behind the event and how She’s Got Time continues to create space for women to thrive both personally and professionally. It’s more than a conference — it’s a movement aimed at shaping the future of sports.

