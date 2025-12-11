Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Sherri French | 12/11/25

Lifestyle and parenting contributor Sherri French shares her top holiday gifts, from luxurious home treats to creative toys that delight kids and adults alike.
Under the Tree 2025: Holiday Gift Picks for Everyone
Still searching for the perfect gift? Sherri French rounds up holiday favorites for everyone on your list. Treat someone to Riley Home’s plush spa towels and robes, or elevate their space with Drift’s home and car scent kits.

For kids, Crayola’s limited edition crayons and colored pencils spark creativity, while Constructive Eating’s playful utensil sets make mealtime fun.

PicassoTiles magnetic building sets inspire hands-on learning and STEAM skills through open play.

This segment is paid for by Momhint

