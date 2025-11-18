Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sherri French | 11/18/25

Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French shares her must-have picks to help Las Vegas hosts elevate their holiday gatherings with effortless style, flavor, and functionality.
‘Tis the season for hosting, and Sherri French is here with smart, festive ideas to make holiday entertaining easier than ever.

Start with the perfect holiday sip: Betty Booze’s Sparkling Bourbon Apple Ginger Sour Cherry cocktail and the zero-proof Betty Buzz version, both ready-to-pour and packed with cozy seasonal flavors.

To upgrade your kitchen routine as cooking ramps up, the Compost Genie offers a sleek stainless-steel design, foot pedal, and odor-controlling aeration system to support cleaner composting at home.

And when it’s time to serve in style, the Frontgate x Chef Symon Collection delivers refined, grill-to-table pieces like charcuterie boards, modular Lazy Susans, and insulated serving bowls for effortless, elegant presentation.

