Sherri French | 1/22/26

Stay cozy, creative, and glowing this winter! Sherri French shares simple, fun ways to keep kids busy and moms ready to tackle the new year.
Winter Essentials 2026: Mom & Kids Edition
January is in full swing, and winter is here! It’s the perfect time to cozy up, get moving, and keep the little ones entertained.

Workout in comfort with gear from Beyond Yoga that makes staying active feel easy and fun. Kids can beat cabin fever with Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets — decorate, scrub, and repeat for endless creative play. And for moms who want a flawless start to the year, Tarte’s Shape Tape Concealer delivers the perfect finish every time.

Simple, fun, and practical — winter has never looked this good!

This segment is paid for by MomHint

