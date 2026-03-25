Shelter Realty Property Management | 3/25/26

Annika Coluccio, a Property Manager from Shelter Realty, joined us to break down what’s happening in today’s rental market—and it’s a shift many have been waiting for. With more inventory becoming available, rental prices are starting to flatten and, in some areas, even decline. This change is giving renters more options and creating a more balanced market compared to the competitive spikes seen in recent years.

For landlords, it also means adjusting expectations and strategies to stay competitive. Coluccio emphasized the importance of pricing properties correctly, maintaining quality, and being responsive to prospective tenants. In today’s environment, standing out is key to securing reliable renters quickly.

This segment is paid for by Shelter Realty Property Management