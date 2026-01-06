Shekar Natarajan | 1/6/26

Shekhar Natarajan, former EVP and CSCO of American Eagle and the inventor behind Disney’s MagicBand and Walmart-Uber logistics, is taking on one of AI’s biggest challenges: ethics. His latest innovation, Angelic Intelligence, introduces the world’s first virtue-based intelligence layer built directly into AI systems, not added as an afterthought.

Unlike traditional profit-driven algorithms, Angelic Intelligence embeds universal values like fairness, justice, and compassion into decision-making processes. Already deployed at scale, the technology helps prioritize life-saving shipments, reroutes usable returns to nonprofits, and prevents systems from favoring profit over people. Natarajan explains why the future of AI must be grounded in ethical reasoning from the start.

This segment is paid for by IBH Media