Shay's Steaks Philly | 8/28/26

Elliott goes behind the scenes at Shay’s Steaks, a Philly institution with more than 50 years of family history, as the legendary cheesesteak brand expands to Las Vegas. He gets in the kitchen with owner and chef Scott DiClaudio to learn about the family tradition behind the restaurant and what makes an authentic Philly cheesesteak special.

Elliott also catches up with former WBC Light Middleweight Champion and co-owner Sergio “The Latin Snake” Mora to take a bite, talk about food, boxing and bringing a taste of Philadelphia to Southern Nevada.