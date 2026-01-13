Sexxy The Show | 1/13/26

Sexxy The Show marks its 10-year anniversary with a high-energy return to the stage at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, bringing its signature mix of confidence, empowerment, and bold performance back to audiences. Since its debut, the show has built a reputation for celebrating sex appeal and self-expression in a way that speaks to both men and women.

Producer Jennifer Romas says this anniversary is about honoring the journey while launching the next chapter with the SEXXY I’M comeback of 2026. Joined by performer Abilene Burics, the team is thrilled to reunite with fans at the 24 Oxford Theater on January 17 at 8 PM, thanking the community whose support helped make this milestone possible.