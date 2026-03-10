Set The Stage Las Vegas | 03/10/26

Home staging can make all the difference when it comes to selling a home or simply refreshing your living space. Desiree Maya, Owner of Set the Stage, along with Director of Operations Aaron Aguilar, shares how thoughtful staging and furniture selection can completely transform a room. Their team works with both realtors and homeowners to highlight a property’s best features, creating spaces that feel inviting, stylish, and move-in ready for potential buyers. From simple styling tips to full-room transformations, the right décor and layout can help a home stand out in today’s competitive market. Set the Stage Southwest Las Vegas also offers furniture and décor options, helping homeowners fall back in love with their space—whether they’re preparing to sell or simply ready for a fresh new look.

This segment is paid for by Set The Stage Las Vegas