Serving Our Kids Foundation | 2/26/26

Laurie Tanakaya, CEO of Serving Our Kids Foundation, joined us to share how their Annual Bowl-A-Thon is helping fight child food insecurity across the Las Vegas Valley. The fundraiser raises critical funds to provide weekend meal bags to children who might otherwise go without consistent meals when school is out. It’s a meaningful way for the community to step up and make a direct impact. The event takes place April 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sunset Station in Henderson. Attendees can expect bowling, pizza, networking, and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere — all while supporting kids in need throughout Southern Nevada.