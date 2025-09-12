Serving Our Kids | 9/12/25

Many children in the Las Vegas Valley rely on school breakfasts and lunches during the week—but weekends can be a struggle. Serving Our Kids works to close this gap, ensuring kids don’t go hungry when school is out. Currently, the organization provides over 4,000 weekend meal bags to more than 90 schools across the valley.

Laurie Tanakaya emphasizes the importance of community support to help sustain and expand these efforts. By addressing weekend food insecurity, Serving Our Kids is helping children focus on learning, growing, and thriving. For more information or to support their mission, visit ServingOurKids.org .