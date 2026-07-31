Sebastian Maniscalco | 7/31/26

Award-winning comedian, actor, and podcast host Sebastian Maniscalco joined us to talk about his return to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for another round of his hit residency, Sebastian Maniscalco: Live in Las Vegas. Fans can catch performances on August 7 and 8, with additional shows scheduled for October 9 and 10. During the segment, Maniscalco shares what it's like performing in Las Vegas, why audiences continue to connect with his relatable comedy, and what fans can expect from his latest live shows.