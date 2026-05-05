Sean Conley | 5/5/26

Sean Conley wants to challenge how we think about leadership in a fast-paced, performance-driven world. Rather than relying on rigid frameworks or surface-level strategies, Conley focuses on something more foundational—human connection.

Drawing from his book Passionate Hooker, he introduces the idea that effective leadership is rooted in presence and intentional engagement. It’s not just about managing teams or delivering results, but about how you make people feel in everyday interactions.

This segment is paid for by Game Changer Publishing