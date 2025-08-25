Scripps Howard Fund | 8/25/25

Books open doors to new worlds, and the Scripps Howard Fund is working to put that power into the hands of children. Kaeli Erskine, Philanthropic Development Manager, joins The Morning Blend to share details about the “If You Give a Child a Book…” campaign. The initiative provides free Scholastic Book Fairs to students in Title I schools across Las Vegas and beyond, giving children the chance to start their own home libraries.

The goal of the campaign is simple but impactful: to inspire imagination, fuel learning, and empower kids to dream big. By putting books directly into the hands of young readers, the Scripps Howard Fund is helping to spark a love of reading that can last a lifetime. Viewers are encouraged to support this mission and help change a child’s story.