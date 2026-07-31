Scream Truck | 7/31/26

National Ice Cream Month is the perfect time to enjoy a frozen treat, and Scream Truck is putting a high-tech spin on a classic tradition. Alyse Cunningham joined us to introduce the innovative ice cream delivery service that lets customers sign up for neighborhood visits, receive text alerts when the truck is nearby, and pre-order their favorite treats before it arrives. Scream Truck serves premium soft-serve ice cream, sundaes, milkshakes, specialty toppings, waffle cones, and non-dairy options, giving families plenty of ways to customize their desserts. Learn how this modern approach is making it easier than ever to enjoy fresh-made ice cream all summer long.

