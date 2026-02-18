Scorpions | 2/18/26

Rock legends Scorpions are back in Las Vegas, and Elliott caught up with frontman Klaus Meine and guitarist Matthias Jabs ahead of their latest residency, Coming Home to Las Vegas: 60+ Years of Scorpions, at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. The band reflected on their incredible longevity, what it means to still be selling out shows decades into their career, and why Las Vegas has become a second home for them.

The conversation also touched on some uniquely Scorpions moments, including being honored with postage stamps in Brazil and their longtime love for German soccer club Hannover 96. From dream bands they would have loved to share the stage with to the special energy of Vegas audiences, Meine and Jabs made it clear the passion is still very much alive. Fans can expect powerful performances, classic hits, and a celebration of one of rock’s most enduring careers.