SCATHED | 10/14/26

For those who find sunshine overrated, SCATHED is bringing a darker side of luxury fashion to Las Vegas. Founded by designer Aza, the sustainable slow-fashion brand creates hauntingly beautiful gowns and tailored pieces with gothic glamour and a rebellious edge.

Fresh off a New York Fashion Week runway, SCATHED combines dramatic design with a more thoughtful approach to fashion, using materials such as cactus leather, organic bamboo cotton and eco tulle. Every garment is made to order rather than mass-produced, helping reduce waste while keeping each piece exclusive.

The brand also champions local talent, with its garments manufactured right here in Las Vegas instead of overseas factories. SCATHED proves sustainability can be bold, luxurious and unapologetically dark.

