Scale the STRAT | 1/14/26

National Take the Stairs Day is all about taking small steps toward better health — and Scale The STRAT takes that idea to the extreme. Now in its 17th year, this iconic stair climb challenges participants to conquer 1,455 steps to the top of The STRAT, drawing locals, elite climbers, and fitness enthusiasts from around the world.

The event raises critical funds for the American Lung Association in Nevada, supporting programs for those impacted by lung disease. Chris Quaresma shares how anyone can register and get involved, while Clark County Fire Department Captain Joey Virtuoso plans to take on the climb in full turnout gear on February 22, 2026.