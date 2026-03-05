San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance | 3/5/26

A major new attraction is opening at the San Diego Safari Park, giving visitors the chance to experience African elephants like never before. Denny Sanford Elephant Valley officially debuts March 5 as the most transformative project in the 109-year history of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. Designed to mirror the sweeping landscapes of Africa, the immersive habitat allows guests to walk alongside the herd while learning about global conservation efforts and human-wildlife coexistence.

The exhibit also highlights the critical connection between wildlife, local communities, and protected habitats across Africa. Guests can expect unique viewing opportunities and up-close educational experiences that bring conservation to life.

This segment is paid for by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance