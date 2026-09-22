Sam & Ash Injury Law | 9/22/26

A new Nevada school-zone law is putting greater emphasis on driver safety as students return to school. Last year, 427 Clark County students were struck by vehicles while traveling to or from school, including more than 130 who were riding e-bikes or scooters. The median age of riders in that group was just 12.

On July 1, Nevada doubled the penalties for violations in an active school zone. Ash Watkins, Partner at Sam and Ash Law, joined us to explain what changed for drivers, what parents should check before allowing children to ride e-bikes or scooters, and what families should know about protecting their rights if a serious crash occurs. The conversation also covers important steps to take during the first hour after an accident.

This segment is paid for by Sam & Ash Injury Law