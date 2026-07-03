Sam & Ash Injury Law | 7/3/26

As families prepare for Fourth of July celebrations, safety remains top of mind whether the plans include road trips, pool parties, barbecues, fireworks, or time at local resorts and dayclubs. Holiday weekends often bring increased traffic, crowded public spaces, and elevated risks that many people may not think about until an accident happens. Taking time to prepare ahead of celebrations can help reduce potential dangers and provide peace of mind.

Ash Watkins of Sam and Ash Law joined the show to discuss practical ways people can protect themselves before heading into the holiday weekend. The conversation covered topics ranging from reviewing insurance coverage and safe driving habits to water safety, heat awareness, and understanding liability if an accident occurs. With so many ways to celebrate, experts say a little preparation can go a long way in helping families enjoy a safer and more stress-free holiday.

This segment is paid for by Sam & Ash Injury Law