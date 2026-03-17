Sam & Ash Injury Law | 3/17/26

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations bring parades, pub crawls, and plenty of green beer to Las Vegas, but the holiday is also known for an increase in crashes and injuries.

Ash Watkins, Partner at Sam & Ash Injury Law, joined The Morning Blend to share safety tips and remind viewers that St. Patrick’s Day ranks among the top five deadliest holidays nationwide for impaired driving.

If an accident does occur, Watkins says to call 911, seek medical help, document the scene, and speak with a qualified attorney before dealing with insurance companies.

This segment is paid for by Sam & Ash Injury Law