Sam & Ash Injury Law | 2/4/26

Super Bowl Sunday is one of the busiest days of the year in Las Vegas, and with packed parties, crowded homes, and alcohol flowing, injuries are more common than many realize. Ash Watkins, Partner at Sam & Ash Law, says the firm often sees slips, falls, burns, and altercations tied to game-day celebrations.

Ash recommends planning your ride home, watching your step around crowded spaces, and keeping tempers in check as emotions run high during the game. If someone is hurt, they should seek medical attention right away and document what happened.

This segment is paid for by Sam & Ash Injury Law