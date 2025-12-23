Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11  WX Alerts
Morning Blend

Actions

Sam & Ash Injury Law | 12/23/25

A Southern Nevada teen is being recognized for a powerful message about safe driving — and driving away with a brand-new car to prove it.
CCSD Student Wins New Car for Safe Driving Message
Posted

A Clark County School District student is being recognized after earning top honors in a local teen driving safety initiative that encouraged students to reflect on responsible choices behind the wheel. The campaign invited teens from across Southern Nevada to share personal perspectives on safe driving, generating hundreds of submissions.

Boulder City High School student River Schenk received the grand prize, a new Volkswagen, after judges highlighted the clarity and impact of his message.

Scholarships and additional prizes were also awarded to finalists, with organizers emphasizing the program’s mission to promote awareness, education, and safer roads for teens and the community. 

This segment is paid for by Sam & Ash Injury Law

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo