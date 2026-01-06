Sam & Ash Injury Law | 1/6/26

A Clark County School District student is being recognized after earning top honors in a local teen driving safety initiative that encouraged students to reflect on responsible choices behind the wheel. The campaign invited teens from across Southern Nevada to share personal perspectives on safe driving, generating hundreds of submissions.

Boulder City High School student River Schenk received the grand prize, a new Volkswagen, after judges highlighted the clarity and impact of his message.

Scholarships and additional prizes were also awarded to finalists, with organizers emphasizing the program’s mission to promote awareness, education, and safer roads for teens and the community.

