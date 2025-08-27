Sam and Ash Injury Law | 8/27/25

Sam & Ash Injury Law is teaming up with key community partners to launch the Second Annual Prevent the Crash with Sam & Ash Safe Teen Driving Contest. Open to Nevada students ages 16–22, the campaign encourages participants to reflect on what safe driving means through a 400–500 word essay, with bonus points available for video submissions. The goal: inspire responsibility on the road and prevent tragedies before they happen.

The prizes are as impactful as the message. The grand prize winner will drive away in a new 2025 Volkswagen Jetta, while runners-up can earn scholarships, cash, and even a MacBook. Entries are due by October 31, and winners will be announced in early December. With last year’s contest receiving over 400 entries, this year promises to be even bigger — helping spark conversations about road safety in families across Nevada.

This segment was paid for by Sam and Ash