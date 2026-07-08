Sam and Ash Injury Law | 7/8/26

Think you can guess what an injury case is really worth? Attorney Sam Mirejovsky from Sam & Ash Injury Law joins us for a fun, interactive game called Name That Payout, where we put real, anonymized cases to the test.

Elliott and Jessica are presented with three possible settlement amounts after hearing what an insurance company initially offered. The reveals showcase just how dramatically settlements can change when clients don't accept the first offer.

Along the way, Sam explains why understanding your legal rights matters and why it's important to know the true value of a case before signing anything. It's an entertaining way to learn more about the personal injury claims process and the importance of making informed decisions after an accident.

This segment is paid for by Sam & Ash Injury Law