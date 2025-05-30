Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Sam and Ash Injury Law| 5/30/25

Las Vegas is seeing a surge in e-bike use—and accidents. Injury law expert Sam Mirejovsky joins us to break down new safety rules, rising risks, and what parents and riders need to know.
E-Bike Boom, Tragic Toll: What Riders Need to Know
Posted

E-bikes are exploding in popularity across the Las Vegas valley, but the rising number of crashes—especially among teens—is sparking serious concern. Last week’s fatal crash involving local teenagers was a heartbreaking reminder of the risks.

Partner and injury law expert Sam Mirejovsky is sounding the alarm. He shares insights on what’s behind the surge in accidents, who’s legally liable in a crash, and the new Clark County regulations aimed at improving safety. His message is clear: parents, know the laws—and your rights. Early legal help can make all the difference.

This segment was paid for by Sam and Ash Injury Law

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo