Sam and Ash Injury Law| 5/30/25

E-bikes are exploding in popularity across the Las Vegas valley, but the rising number of crashes—especially among teens—is sparking serious concern. Last week’s fatal crash involving local teenagers was a heartbreaking reminder of the risks.

Partner and injury law expert Sam Mirejovsky is sounding the alarm. He shares insights on what’s behind the surge in accidents, who’s legally liable in a crash, and the new Clark County regulations aimed at improving safety. His message is clear: parents, know the laws—and your rights. Early legal help can make all the difference.

This segment was paid for by Sam and Ash Injury Law