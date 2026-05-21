Sam And Ash Injury Law | 5/21/26

With Memorial Weekend bringing more traffic, outdoor activity, and rising temperatures to Southern Nevada, Sam Mirejovsky from Sam & Ash Injury Law joined Morning Blend to discuss several important safety issues impacting local families. Sam talked about the growing number of e-bike accidents happening across the Las Vegas valley and why riders and drivers alike need to stay alert on busy roads. He also shared practical Memorial Weekend safety reminders for travelers and partygoers heading into the holiday. As temperatures continue climbing to dangerous levels, Sam explained what viewers should know about heat-related injuries and when businesses, property owners, or employers could potentially be held responsible if unsafe conditions lead to harm.

This segment is paid for by Sam And Ash Injury Law