Sam and Ash Injury Law | 4/16/26

Ashley Watkins puts hosts Elliott and Jessica to the test with a game of “Dash Cam: Green Flag or Red Flag,” using real-life Las Vegas driving scenarios. From rear-end accidents to freeway disputes, they guess whether a dash cam would help or hurt—highlighting just how quickly situations can turn risky without clear evidence.

Watkins explains that without video, drivers often face conflicting stories and insurance challenges, but with a dash cam, those same situations can be resolved quickly with timestamped proof. Her message is simple: in 2026, a dash cam isn’t a luxury—it’s essential protection for every driver.

This segment is paid for by Sam and Ash Injury Law