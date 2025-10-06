Safer Home.info | 10/6/25

It’s Furniture Safety Week, and Emmy-winning Consumer Advocate Elisabeth Leamy is highlighting five key steps to protect your family at home.

First, check the manufacture date—dressers, chests, and armoires made after September 2023 must meet strict new stability standards, but all should be secured to the wall. Choosing tempered glass tabletops is another must, since they break into small cubes instead of dangerous shards.

Elisabeth also recommends looking for CertiPUR-US certified foam in upholstered furniture to avoid harmful chemicals.

Be cautious when buying second-hand, as pieces made before 1978 may contain lead-based finishes, and older cribs can pose strangulation hazards.

Lastly, keep kids under 6 off the top bunk, and make sure bunk beds have rails at least five inches above the mattress.

For more safety tips, head to SaferHome.info .

This segment is paid for by Alliance4Safety