SafeNest | 10/12/21

Run For Hope 5K And 1 Mile Fun Run
Posted at 11:15 AM, Oct 12, 2021
SafeNest is hosting 'Run For Hope 5K' and 1 mile 'Fun Run' for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It's taking place Oct. 16 at Wayne Bunker Family Park at noon. You can register online here. SafeNest is Southern Nevada's largest nonprofit dedicated to ending domestic violence.
