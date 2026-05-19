Ryan Nico Music | 5/19/26

Las Vegas recording artist Ryan Nico brought his signature genre-blending sound to the show with a live performance of his latest single, “Nevada.” Mixing country, hip-hop, and R&B influences, Ryan shared how the song and music video capture the energy, ambition, and larger-than-life spirit of Las Vegas. The track appears on his debut album, Urban Cowboy, which reflects his unique city-bred, country-rooted style.

Ryan also talked about the inspiration behind the album and what it means to represent Las Vegas through his music. With themes of hustle, resilience, and chasing big dreams, Urban Cowboy showcases an artist determined to carve out a fresh sound while putting his hometown front and center.

