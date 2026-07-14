Rules of Betrayal | 7-14-26

A major new feature film is in the works, and its creators are looking for talent from across the country. Director and showrunner Victor Migalchan joined executive producer Robert Cody to discuss Rules of Betrayal, a large-scale production that includes a feature film, a nationwide casting tour, and a documentary component following the journey. Migalchan brings a diverse background as a multilingual filmmaker, published author, and martial arts champion, while Cody contributes decades of executive leadership, investment, and strategic business experience. Together, they share what audiences can expect from the ambitious project and how aspiring performers can become part of the nationwide casting initiative.

This segment is paid for by Rules of Betrayal