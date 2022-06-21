As our temps rise, the RTC (Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada) has launched their Summer Heat Awareness Campaign, to help keep riders cool during our heatwave!
Videos
RTC Summer Heat Awareness Campaign
Posted at 2:19 PM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 17:19:40-04
As our temps rise, the RTC (Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada) has launched their Summer Heat Awareness Campaign, to help keep riders cool during our heatwave!
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.