Rotary Club of Las Vegas Red Rock | 5/11/26

The Rotary Club of Las Vegas Red Rock is part of a worldwide Rotary initiative to support our communities. Each project done on the Epic Day of Service ripples into a tidal wave of kindness.

Rebecca Fritz and Mian Acoba, from The Rotary Club of Las Vegas Red Rock are here to talk about the first Epic Day of Service Event that will take place on Saturday, May 16, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Otonomus Hotel located at 5050 W Russell Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89118.

During this time, Rotarians, community members, and corporate partners will come together to assemble snack kits and feminine hygiene kits that will be donated directly to the Donna Street Community Center, an organization dedicated to supporting and uplifting youth and families in our community.

