Romance Awareness Month | 8/27/25

August is Romance Awareness Month, a time to celebrate and nurture romantic relationships through thoughtful gestures and meaningful connections. Local couple Jesse and Lisa Ferrell, in the running for “America’s Favorite Couple,” are sharing their insights on keeping romance strong at every stage of a relationship.

As best-selling authors and master success coaches, the Ferrells provide advice on building healthy communication, fostering intimacy, and creating lasting bonds. Whether you’re newly dating or have been married for decades, their tips offer practical ways to keep love alive and thriving. Don’t miss their expert guidance to strengthen your relationship this month.

