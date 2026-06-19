Rodney Atkins | 6/19/26

Country fans have new music to enjoy as multi-generational hitmaker Rodney Atkins continues his latest chapter with the release of his new album, True South. Known for delivering songs that connect across generations, Atkins has built a career on storytelling, heart, and relatable themes that resonate with fans of all ages. His latest project continues that tradition, blending classic country roots with fresh perspectives.

Atkins joined Morning Blend to talk about the inspiration behind True South and his current single, The Years Are Short. The song reflects on life, family, and how quickly time can pass—topics that have long been a hallmark of his music. With a career spanning multiple decades and chart-topping hits, Atkins remains one of country music’s most recognizable voices, continuing to connect with longtime fans while reaching a new generation of listeners.