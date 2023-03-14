Rob Garrett | 3/14/23

Long-time Las Vegas resident and performer, Rob Garrett aka the "King of Diamonds", will be bringing his acclaimed, award-winning, Neil Diamond show to the Pegasus Showroom at Alexis Park Resort Hotel. Beginning March 27th, Garrett and his "Pretty Amazing Band" will be performing their tribute to the now-retired, iconic, singer/songwriter, every Monday through Thursday beginning at 9 p.m.
Posted at 11:24 AM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 14:24:58-04
