Rio Hotel & Casino | 12/11/25

Kevin Kenny and Ashley “The Boot Babe” Jackson show how the Rio Round-Up delivers rodeo action, live music, Western shopping, and family fun — plus expert tips for finding the perfect cowboy boots.
Rio Round-Up Brings Western Fun to Las Vegas
The Rio Round-Up is back at Rio Hotel & Casino, celebrating the West with live music, family-friendly activities, and NFR viewing parties just minutes from Thomas & Mack Center. Marquee events include Wrangler NFR, Stetson Country Christmas, and Roper: Wear the West, while Masquerade Village offers prizes, giveaways, and front-row NFR action. 

Ashley “The Boot Babe” brings over 20 years of experience helping attendees find the perfect cowboy boots, sharing tips on sizing, toe shapes, heel heights, and common shopping mistakes. Whether it’s your first pair or your fiftieth, her expertise ensures boots that enhance style, confidence, and the full Western experience.

