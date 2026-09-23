Ride For A Cause | 9/23/26

The annual Ride For A Cause is bringing the community together for a powerful social justice and human rights initiative focused on issues affecting children and families. President of The Pearls of Henderson Zephanye Sistrunk, President of PUO Lissa Brown Hines and Bill De Long Jr., also known as “Mr. Snap” with Bikers Against Child Abuse, joined us to talk about this year’s ride and the causes behind it.

The 2026 ride is organized in partnership with the Psi Upsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and Harley-Davidson Henderson, with the Nye County Chapter of B.A.C.A. leading the ride. The initiative addresses issues including human trafficking, domestic violence, children with incarcerated parents, youth aging out of foster care and children experiencing homelessness. Proceeds will benefit a local organization or agency working to combat human trafficking or address issues impacting today’s youth.

