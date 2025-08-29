Ride for a Cause | 8/29/25

The Pearls of Henderson Foundation’s Ride for a Cause brings bikers, advocates, and community leaders together for a day dedicated to change. Taking place in partnership with the Psi Upsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and Harley-Davidson Henderson, the ride is led by B.A.C.A. — Bikers Against Child Abuse — in a show of solidarity and strength.

Proceeds from the event will go to local organizations working to combat human trafficking, support children with incarcerated parents, and help youth facing challenges like homelessness or aging out of foster care. Since its founding in 2017, the Pearls of Henderson Foundation has been committed to cultural enrichment, scholastic achievement, and advocacy.

