Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Richard Hughes von Hurst | 10/3/25

Author Richard Hughes von Hurst shares the untold story of his uncle, Jack Whalen—misunderstood as a contract killer but remembered as a World War II hero and family man.
Unmasking Jack Whalen: The True Story Behind Jack The Enforcer
Posted

Richard Hughes von Hurst grew up in Hollywood surrounded by the rich legacy of the Whalen and Wunderlich family. His uncle, Jack Whalen, was often misrepresented as a contract killer, but Richard’s new book Jack The Enforcer reveals a far more complex and heroic truth. Through childhood memories—learning to swim at Jack’s house, visiting film studios, and even meeting the Lone Ranger—Richard paints a portrait of a man who was a protector, a devoted father, and a World War II hero. This deeply personal biography dives into Jack’s upbringing, his connections to Hollywood, and his legacy as a man who always fought for what was right. With decades of research and first-hand experiences, von Hurst sets the record straight on his uncle’s life and character.

This segment was paid for by Richard Hughes von Hurst

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo