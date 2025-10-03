Richard Hughes von Hurst | 10/3/25

Richard Hughes von Hurst grew up in Hollywood surrounded by the rich legacy of the Whalen and Wunderlich family. His uncle, Jack Whalen, was often misrepresented as a contract killer, but Richard’s new book Jack The Enforcer reveals a far more complex and heroic truth. Through childhood memories—learning to swim at Jack’s house, visiting film studios, and even meeting the Lone Ranger—Richard paints a portrait of a man who was a protector, a devoted father, and a World War II hero. This deeply personal biography dives into Jack’s upbringing, his connections to Hollywood, and his legacy as a man who always fought for what was right. With decades of research and first-hand experiences, von Hurst sets the record straight on his uncle’s life and character.

This segment was paid for by Richard Hughes von Hurst