Richard Harris Law Firm | 7/28/26

Josh Harris, managing partner and attorney at Richard Harris Law Firm, joined us to discuss the inaugural Pack the Mack Back-to-School Giveaway, a major community event designed to help Southern Nevada families prepare for the upcoming school year. In partnership with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Office of Community Engagement and the Behind the Blue Foundation, the initiative will distribute 15,000 backpacks to local students. Families attending the event can also take advantage of free school supplies, dental exams, haircuts, food, entertainment, and a variety of community resources, making it a one-stop destination to help students start the school year ready for success.

This segment is paid for by Richard Harris Law Firm