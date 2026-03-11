Rí Rá Irish Pub Celebrates Big For St. Patrick's Day | 3/11/26

If you’re looking for a lively place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Las Vegas, Rí Rá Irish Pub is bringing the spirit of Ireland to the Strip. Guests can expect a festive atmosphere filled with traditional Irish dishes, perfectly poured pints, and plenty of live entertainment throughout the celebration.

Catering Manager Jennifer Spriggs says the pub is known for delivering an authentic Irish experience, and this year’s festivities promise plenty of energy and fun. Live performances from Crooked Jacks will keep the crowd entertained while guests enjoy classic pub fare and raise a glass to the holiday.