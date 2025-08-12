Reynold Kitchen | 8/12/25

If you’re short on time but still want big flavor, Lifestyle Expert JoAnn Butler has you covered. She’s showing how Reynolds Parchment Cooking Bags and Air Fryer Cups can make mealtime faster, cleaner, and more delicious. First up, a sweet and savory smoked salmon recipe that’s perfect for brunch, lunch, or a light dinner.

Then, she proves dessert can be just as easy — with a fluffy, golden angel food cake made right in the air fryer. These clever tools help lock in flavor, cut down on cleanup, and keep your cooking stress-free. With JoAnn’s tips, you can spend less time scrubbing pans and more time enjoying every bite.

This segment is paid for by Reynolds Kitchen