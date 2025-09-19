Rewiring America | 9/19/25

Rising energy costs are on everyone’s mind, and with federal tax credits for upgrades like solar panels, heat pumps, and other energy-efficient appliances set to expire by year-end, time is running out to save.

Ari Matusiak, co-founder and CEO of Rewiring America, shares practical tips for homeowners to take advantage of these expiring incentives. From replacing old appliances with energy-efficient models to understanding how tax credits apply, families can lower bills and make smarter choices for the long term.

This segment was paid for by Rewiring America