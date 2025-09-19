Rewiring America | 9/19/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
With key federal tax credits for energy-saving upgrades expiring at the end of the year, Rewiring America’s “Save on Better Appliances” campaign helps homeowners cut costs, make smart choices, and lock in savings for the future.
Smart Moves for Rising Energy Costs: Tips Before Tax Credits Expire
Rising energy costs are on everyone’s mind, and with federal tax credits for upgrades like solar panels, heat pumps, and other energy-efficient appliances set to expire by year-end, time is running out to save.

Ari Matusiak, co-founder and CEO of Rewiring America, shares practical tips for homeowners to take advantage of these expiring incentives. From replacing old appliances with energy-efficient models to understanding how tax credits apply, families can lower bills and make smarter choices for the long term.

